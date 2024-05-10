Forster-Tuncurry coach Robbie Payne the guest for this week's On The Bench

RAIN threatens to wipe out Group Three footy this weekend, but this didn't stop the On The Bench team.
The segment will appear, as usual, on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Regular co-host Gary Bridge returned from a week's golfing holiday knowing his spot is now under pressure following a five star performance last week by his replacement, Port News sports scribe Mardi Borg.
And Bridge rose to the occasion magnificently, cementing his spot in the run-on side with one of his best performances as co-host.
Today will be yet another On The Bench first, with Fortser-Tuncurry coach Robbie Payne in the hot seat. Robbie is the first Hawks coach to appear OTB.
He took on the toughest gig in Group Three after Forster's disastrous 2023 when the Hawks finished last in first and reserve grades. While the Hawks have lost the opening two matches, Robbie is confident there are better days ahead for the club and he explains why.
The Manning River Hotel/Old Bar Tavern player of the week is also announced.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, while the Manning Hotel/Old Bar Tavern supply the player of the week awards.
