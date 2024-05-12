Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Record marine rescues for Forster Tuncurry crew

May 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry has just completed one of its busiest boating seasons on record, successfully returning 80 stranded and distressed vessels to shore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.