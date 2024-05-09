Manning-Great Lakes health action group petitions parliament

A group of fed up and frustrated Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group members has put forward a petition calling on the state government to increase funding for Manning Base Hospital's redevelopment project.
The petition was handed to Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson on the steps of Parliament House, Sydney earlier today, Thursday, May 9.
The petition, which carried more than 12,000 signatures, is asking the state government for increased funding to enable the project to be completed within the life of this parliament.
"Our action group advocates so hard for health in our community, and I am proud to accept this petition on their behalf," Mrs Thompson said.
"We must ensure that the Manning Base Hospital redevelopments are finished without further delay," she said.
"It is so important that the hospital is equipped to serve our constituents effectively."
Highlighting the funding challenges, Mrs Thompson said that while the Coalition Government had initially allocated $100 million for stage two of the redevelopment in 2020, delays in the project starting had led to escalated construction costs.
Funding for stage two of the redevelopment was originally announced in 2020 by the then NSW Coalition government, with work expected to start in 2021.
"The original redevelopment plans can no longer be completed within the confines of the original funding."
Expressing her full support for the group's petition, Mrs Thompson said she had requested additional funding from the government in this year's budget for stages two and three.
Twenty-two people travelled to Sydney for the handover, including five action group representatives, who were transported from Taree by Eggins Comfort Coaches.
Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group stressed the urgency of its plea, highlighting the strain on healthcare professionals and the community due to chronic under-resourcing of the hospital.
"It is absolutely vital that this hospital, built in 1954, is brought up to the standard of a modern, efficient disburser of public health for the 100,000 people dependent upon its services," a group spokesperson said.
"These signatures represent 13 per cent of the total population and 18 per cent of the voting population of this area."
When collating these signatures, the group said the message received was loud and clear.
"The community is angry and bitterly disappointed about the poor standard of health care that is able to be delivered in our area because it is so chronically, physically and financially under-resourced.
"Our wonderful doctors, nurses, allied staff and paramedics are being placed under enormous, unbelievable, and unnecessary stress because of this fact.
"They are over-worked, exhausted, and disheartened.
"Manning Base Hospital and this area remain in a crisis situation.
"Action is demanded and urgently required to rectify the lack of funding, building infrastructure, beds, theatres, staff and specialists."
Mrs Thompson will formally table the petition by presenting it to the Clerk, after which the Speaker will announce receipt.
A date will be scheduled for debating the petition in the Legislative Assembly, during which Mrs Thompson will participate, ensuring the voices of the group are heard.
