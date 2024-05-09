Group 3 Rugby League games at Wingham on Sunday have been postponed

THE Wingham/Forster-Tuncurry Group Three Rugby League game scheduled for Sunday at Wingham has been postponed.
This follows an inspection of the Regional Bank Australia Stadium field on Thursday, May 9 by Wingham officials.
"It's off, it's just too wet,'' Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury told the Times earlier this week a decision on the other matches, to be played at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium, Old Bar, Wauchope and Kendall (Mid North Coast Women's Rugby League) would be made on Friday, May 10. However, it is certain all games will be postponed.
Group Three has a spare weekend on May 18 and 19 and the Taree City/Old Bar match, postponed from last weekend, has already been slotted in for Saturday, May 18. A full round of under 18 games is scheduled for Lake Cathie on Sunday, May 19.
No football is planned for Group Three on the June long weekend, while there are two more free weekends for first and reserve grades and women's league tag are programmed into this season's draw.
