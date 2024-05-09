Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association holds first show to great success

Six months after forming, the Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association has staged its first ever show.
About 300 people passed through the Taree Showground to inspect, compare and admire the 215 entries for the club's first official show.
According to association president, Tanya Rae, the day went off without a hitch.
"It went brilliantly, we had a great day and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves," she said.
The event was assisted by the inclusion of astute waterfowl judges Dylan Summerell and NSW Waterfowl Breeders Association president, Danny Benn - both of whom had recently lent their skills at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Both judges remarked on the high standard of birds present at the show which saw Riley Nordstrom awarded Supreme Bird of Show for his Indian runner duck, with the reserve champion going to local Craig Mears' black East Indies duck.
When they're happy to see you they wag their tails like a dog.- Mid North Coast Waterfowl president, Tanya Rae talking about her ducks
The Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association currently has about 35 financial members with another 50 online followers, however, with a number of visitors voicing their interest in joining up the association's ranks are expected to swell.
The show drew a broad range of enthusiasts with some coming from as far afield as the Central Coast and Sydney.
"We were well supported by other waterfowl people which was absolutely amazing because we are a fair distance to travel to, and to have people turn up was absolutely amazing," Tanya said.
"I was expecting to get maybe 100 birds, which still would have been a big waterfowl show for this area - but to get 215 entries was amazing."
Despite Taree being the base of operations so far for the group, the association plans to hold their annual show at different locations throughout the region, allowing waterfowl lovers from all reaches of the area to have access to their main event.
"We're going to move the show around the mid north coast, with next year's show probably going to be held in Macksville," Tanya said.
Results:
Supreme Bird of Show - Riley Nordstrom
Reserve Bird of Show - Craig Mears
Champion Heavy - K and J Allport Josh Allport
Reserve Heavy - Wayne Outtrim
Champion Light - Riley Nordstrom
Reserve Champion Light - Riley Nordstrom
Champion Bantam- Craig Mears
Reserve Champion Bantam - Mandy Flemming
Champion Goose - T and I Quant
Reserve Champion Goose - Tanya Rae
Champion Pair - Mandy Flemming
Reserve Champion Pair - Mandy Flemming
Champion Junior - Seanna Squires
Reserve Champion Junior - Braxtyn Squires
