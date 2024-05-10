Tinonee Topics: Anzac service at St Joseph's Primary, Wingham

To round off Wingham RSL Sub-branch post-Anzac services for 2024, members Tony Ryan accompanied by wife Helen and her sister Diane, who was visiting the Ryans, joined John and myself at St Joseph's Primary school in Wingham last Friday morning.
The service was conducted by Year 2 students under the direction of their teacher. The youngsters were extremely a joy to watch in their actions, the choir and the various readings which made up the program.
Member Tony spoke about Anzac and its history/meaning and together with John Muxlow donated a book to the school's library which was accepted by a senior student.
Also part of the service were Lucas Lyon, a past student now at high school, who played the bagpipes and his sister Caitlan, a current student, who played the drum. They received a round of applause and all wished them well as they are off to the World Championships in Scotland in a couple of months.
Best wishes to all the mums this Sunday for Mother's Day, sadly my mum has long passed but my children Fiona and Andrew who both live interstate usually give me a phone call to "Happy Mother's Day".
Today Friday, May 10 is designated as Walk Safely to School Day and we hope it is for all those students who attend Tinonee School. Most of the children I notice walking are doing the right thing and staying safe.
Friday is set down for the Zone Cross Country but it might be hard going especially with all the wet weather we have had this last week or so, not sure if it is still going ahead. If it is good luck to all and do your best.
Come Monday 13th May the school will participate in the Zone Touch Football Knockout, again this will no depend on the weather conditions over the next couple of days.
Advance notice is given of the next monthly meeting of Tinonee Historical Society will be held Tuesday, May 21 commencing at 9am at the Tinonee Museum. All members and interested persons are invited to attend.
The monthly meeting of the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 commencing at 8.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.