Taree City Bulls sign a backrower from Bartley

TAREE City hopes to have Englishmen Heath Phillips available next month to play in the Group Three Rugby League season.
Phillips, a backrower from Bartley, played with Orange CYMS in the Group 10 competition last season but linked with the Bulls for this year after moving to the area.
He took part in Taree's early pre-season training sessions.
"He's a school teacher but has returned home to sort out his visa so he can work here,'' Taree City president Nigel Wallis said.
"We're expecting him back after June 1.'' The Bulls are due to play Port City in the round three clash at Port Regional Stadium on Saturday but like all games this weekend, this is under a cloud due to wet weather.
Taree City's round two game against Old Bar has already been rescheduled to Saturday, May 18 after the Jack Neal Oval was closed last weekend.
May 18-19 was originally slated as a spare weekend for first and reserve grades and women's league tag to accommodate the nine team under 18 competition in the draw. "There's a couple of spare weekends this year and the way the weather looks, they might all be needed,'' Mr Wallis said.
Hooker Toby De Stefano injured his shoulder in the opening round loss to Port Macquarie but he was expected to be right for this weekend's encounter.
"I think it's a problem he's had for a couple of years,'' Mr Wallis said.
