Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Taree City Bulls sign a backrower from Bartley

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 10 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE City hopes to have Englishmen Heath Phillips available next month to play in the Group Three Rugby League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.