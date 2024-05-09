Wingham takes out grade 7 zone pennant

WINGHAM Sporties No 7 grade has won the Zone 11 pennant bowls competition which concluded at Harrington.
In the first game of the playoff Wingahm were up against Harrington, considered the favourites to take the title on their home greens.
However the contest ended with a shot victory to Wingham - 57-56.
The win was set up on the rink with skip Chris Kane and Helen Jones, Robyn Gillogly and Jane Moroney with a 25-15 victory and picking up 13 ends. A telling blow to the locals was on the eighth end with Wingham collecting six shots.
Dally Hammond, who is still showing how it is all done in bowls even though he is in his 90s, was teamed with Alana Burns, Snow Trenchard and Jim Gillogly. They won 18-16.
Daniel Leadbeater, George Sinclair, Fred Zammit and Andy Sloboda were down 16-3 on the 8th end, however they fought their way back into the game to eventually go down 25-14.
In the other morning game Tuncurry Sporties eliminated Taree Leagues, so after lunch in conditions that became a little wet Wingham had wins on the three rinks with the final score being 66-47 shots and the event to Wingham.
Once again Chris Kane and his girls took the honors with their 22-14 win.
Daniel's team put it all together with a well deserved 22-13 victory and Dally's crew got there with a 22-20 win.
Qualifying spare player Roger Else was the most vocal supporter and many other Wingham locals supported their teams throughout the day and they now go on to State playoffs at Merrylands in June.
Relatively newcomers to the sport of bowls were youngsters Helen Jones and Jane Moroney and this was their first venture into pennants.
Both did their club proud.
An interesting bit of sporting history was created with Tuncurry's Barry Sky up against Jim Gillogly in the final game.
They were born days apart in 1936. They had a tennis rivalry at primary schools at Marlee and Millingery then cricket in the same teams.
Both were members of the victorious Wingham Tigers rugby league under 18s in 1954. The zone has yet to announce all the grade winners, however, it is known that Tuncurry took out grade 6 and Forster grade 3.
Meanwhile, the final of the Gloucester men's triples will be played this weekend. Chris Pritchard, Joe Pfeifer and Bob Newitt will meet Kevin Baker, Bruce Wilson and Col Hebblewhite.
Gloucester women's gala day will be held on June 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.