Southerners to get an opportunity to shine in rugby representative trials

LOWER North Coast players have the opportunity to show they aren't the "poor cousins" of their northern counterparts in Saturday's Mid North Coast Zone rugby union representative trial games to be played at Grafton .
Zone president Steve Rees said this.
The zone on Friday confirmed the matches would be going ahead at Grafton after being originally slated for Coffs Harbour and then Port Macquarie.
The Lower North and Mid North Coast teams will meet in men's and women's matches and these encounters will be used as selection trials for the zone representative squads to play in the Country Championships in Tamworth over the June long weekend.
"The games give a direct pathway to zone selection,'' Mr Rees said.
"Rightly or wrongly players thought they wouldn't get picked for rep games from down here (in the Lower North Coast competition), so they didn't bother trying. Now we're saying there's a pathway.
"This will make the Mid North Coast Zone team stronger. Even if we don't get bulk people picked from the south, we're looking at players who haven't been through the process before.''
The men's trial has been resurrected this year while this will be a first for the women, which will be 15-a-side.
Mr Rees said there was a strong turnout at training sessions held at Tuncurry this week. Chris Marchment from Gloucester is coaching the women's side while Dave Rees from Manning Ratz is captain-coach of the men.
"The players are obviously keen to have a crack at rep football,'' Steve Rees said.
"All the feedback we've received has been positive.''
Mr Rees confirmed the games will be played annually and will be at a southern venue next year, probably Taree or Tuncurry.
