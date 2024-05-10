Postponement problems continue to plague Mid Coast Football

MID Coast looks set to add to the already crowded list of postponed games in Northern NSW Women's Premier League football.
So far Mid Coast has three catch-up games to play, starting next weekend.
However, Mid Coast is scheduled to play New Lambton on Sunday at Alder Field in Newcastle and coach Mandi Langlar said this ground is always a problem when there's wet weather around.
"I very much doubt we'll be playing this weekend,'' she said.
Mid Coast's clash against Adamstown at the Taree Zone Field also fell foul of the weather.
Postponed games are frustrating for any team. However, they present a logistical problems for Mid Coast. The travel involved makes it virtually impossible to play the matches mid-week, with Mid Coast the only club in the league not from the Newcastle-Hunter.
"That means we have to play on weekends, here on Saturday then Newcastle on Sunday or vice versa,'' Langlar said.
"That's a lot of travel and it gets tiring.''
The inability to train on a field is also a bugbear, with Mid Coast drawing players from the Coffs Harbour area to the Great Lakes. Sessions are held at Taree and Port Macquarie.
"We have players travelling one-and-a-quarter and one-and-a-half hours to train and all we can have a video session,'' Langlar said.
"They want to get out on the field, but we just don't have one.''
Langlar had been training the side on a tennis court only to be told this contravened Football Australia premier league rules and regulations Northern NSW must comply with.
"I was ordered to stop,'' she said.
"Training on a tennis court wasn't ideal, but it was better than nothing.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.