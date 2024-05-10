Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lansdowne hall art show attracts 200-plus entries

By Margaret Haddon
May 10 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With more than 200 entries in the upcoming Lansdowne Community Hall Art Show, it is looking like it is going to be an enormous success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.