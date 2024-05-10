Lansdowne hall art show attracts 200-plus entries

With more than 200 entries in the upcoming Lansdowne Community Hall Art Show, it is looking like it is going to be an enormous success.
Organisers are going to have a tough time working out how to hang so many paintings.
Entries have been received from all over the Manning, the Hastings and the Great Lakes areas as well as our own Lansdowne area.
The exhibition will be open on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19 in the Lansdowne Community Hall.
Members of the public are invited to come along and view the exhibition. Cost of entry is a gold coin donation.
All judging is by People's Choice, so you get to choose who you think deserves to win. Judging is only possible on Saturday, May 18.
Doors open at 10am and the official opening will be on the Saturday at 11am by MP Dr David Gillespie. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea will be available for sale from the hall kitchen all weekend.
There will be some fabulous artwork on display. Please come along to support this great exhibition.
Phone Rhonda on 0418 920 984 for further information.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has had to cancel its Mother's Day High Tea for unavoidable reasons.
Club membership fees are due on May 31. You can join now for either one year, three years or five years.
Five Lansdowne Fishing Club members weighed in last weekend at their fishing club outing.
Philip Minett caught nine tailor and one bream with a total weight of 4.015kg. His largest tailor weighed 0.585kg and his bream weighed 0.372kg.
Jolene Minett caught five tailor with a total weight of 1.82kg. Her largest tailor weighed 0.614kg.
Les Gardner caught two bream, one tailor and one flathead with a total weight of 1.688kg. His largest bream weighed 0.538kg and his flathead weighed 0.477kg.
Cassie Minett caught four tailor with a total weight of 1.881kg. Her largest tailor weighed 0.322kg.
Thomas Newman caught two bream with a total weight of 0.773kg. His largest bream weighed 0.555kg.
The next fishing club outing will be held on June 1 and 2 and the target species will be teraglin and mulloway.
The club's next seafood raffle will be held this Saturday night, May 11 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. There will be 15 seafood trays, 13 meat trays, one fruit and veg tray and the $40 supporter's tray. Draw starts at 7pm.
The fishing club are having a family barbecue Day for its members at Croki on Sunday, May 19 starting at 9am. Any members wishing to attend must have their names on the board at the club by Sunday, May 12.
Lansdowne School's athletics carnival is planned for Thursday, May16. However, this date may have to change if the wet weather continues, and the school grounds do not dry out.
Upper Lansdowne Public School will be joining the Lansdowne school for the carnival. The canteen will have a '$5 meal deal' lunch special available. Parents and carers are welcome to go along and cheer on their children.
Lansdowne School's kindergarten transition program, the Lansdowne Little Learners for students starting kindergarten in 2025, will begin next term.
The Little Learners will get together every second Thursday in Term 3 and every Thursday in Term 4. (dates to be confirmed). If you know of any child starting school next year or have any questions about enrolling your child for next year, please contact the school on 6556 7147.
Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group is hosting a Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 23 at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall.
The morning will begin at 10am. Admission is $5.
Go along and enjoy delicious homemade morning tea and help the Cancer Council. There will be a Trash 'n' Treasure table and a raffle with assorted prizes.
