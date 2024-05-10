Nathan Campbell signs on to boost Wingham Tigers pack

WINGHAM'S forward stocks in the Group Three Rugby League competition have received a boost with the confirmation Nathan Campbell has signed.
Campbell was named in the Group Three team of the year in 2022 when he captain-coached Forster-Tuncurry. He linked with the Tigers last year, but was sidelined for most of the campaign due to a troublesome Achilles tendon injury.
"I think he played 22 minutes all season,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"And 20 minutes of that was in the semi-final at Kempsey.''
Now fully fit, Campbell originally intended to play in the Newcastle area, where he lives, this year, but has returned to the Tigers and was selected in the squad to play Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham on Sunday.
The Tigers already boast a formidable pack with the return of prop Aaron Groom, who missed last year while he recovered from knee reconstruction surgery.
Consistent prop Shannon Martin and backrower Brannon Murray were among Wingham's best in the defeat of Macleay at Kempsey last Sunday, in what was a physical contest.
Collins has also used promising under 18 forwards Ben Guy and Jett Gilbert off the bench in the opening two matches of the season against Port City and Macleay. The Tigers won both.
There's further good news for Wingham as centre Tim Bridge has recovered from elbow surgery and should be available soon.
Collins said this would cause him some backline selection headaches.
"But it's good to have all these players - particularly outside backs, usually I'm chasing them,'' he said.
Collins assured Bridge would start in the centres where he'll partner his brother, Matt. This means Douzen Howato, a gain this season from Papua New Guinea, will shift to the wing.
"Douzen played wing last week against Macleay when Ron Uhilia pulled out,'' Collins said.
Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said yesterday Sunday's game has been postponed.
Meanwhile, despite losses in the opening two matches, Forster coach Robbie Payne is pleased with the progress of his side.
The Hawks went down to Macleay Valley in the opening round and Port Sharks last weekend. Both are expected to be leading contenders for higher honours this year.
Payne said there were plenty of positives to come out of last weekend's game against the Sharks, won by Port 18-0.
Group Three is expected to make a decision on this weekend's round today, although heavy rain on Thursday would have been the death knell. There are four spare weekends in this season's draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.