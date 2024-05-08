RattleTrap cruises into Crowdy for a morning of high revving good fun

Even the looming threat of rain wasn't enough to discourage crowds from attending the annual RattleTrap hot rod beach sprints at Crowdy Head on the weekend.
The yearly "hot-rodders day at the beach" held on Saturday, May 4, with 60 cars and 20 motorcycles charging the low tide sand in what has become a must-see event on the vintage and custom car enthusiast's calendar.
Organised by the Drag-ens Hot Rod Club, the event began in 2017 and continues to grow, attracting entrants from across the state and beyond.
"They come from everywhere from Tweed Heads to Sydney and further south, but there's people coming from Melbourne, Queensland, South Australia; so there's lots of people coming from different spots," Drag-ens club treasurer, Ajay Astruc said.
Despite crowds being down compared to previous years - due to a week of rain in the lead up to the event with more showers forecast for the day - there was still a gathering of close to 2000 hardy souls spilling out from the surf club and onto the sand.
When the clouds finally burst at about 11am, few if any of the spectators departed with the rain lasting only about 20 minutes.
The vehicles involved in the event are all pre-1942 in vintage and compete in a series of sprints of about 250 metres across the hard packed sand.
Despite the format, organisers were at pains to avoid mentioning the term "race", with one of the event marshals volunteering the phrase, "it's just a spirited display of acceleration".
Regardless of definition, there appeared to be less of an emphasis on finishing first as there was a sense of inclusion and high revving fun.
Which is essentially what the day was about.
I think the spectacle itself of having those old cars and bikes on the beach and seeing people getting dressed up in that time period thing; that always adds to the spectacle.- Drag-ens club treasurer, Ajay Astruc
The day is a cultural sub-set "gathering of the tribe" affair, engaging in the pleasure of their shared passion.
It is a throwback to an age before selfie-sticks and social media influencers, where loud noise and DIY was the order of the day.
The vehicles fairly reeked of suburban sheds and Saturday afternoon's spent under the hood with grease up to the elbows and rock and roll on the radio.
RattleTrap is a celebration of the early days of hot-rodding, with many going so far as resurrecting the fashions of the 1950's; just to add to the vibe.
"I think the spectacle itself of having those old cars and bikes on the beach and seeing people getting dressed up in that time period thing; that always adds to the spectacle," Ajay said.
"The rain was a small hiccup but it didn't stop any of the bikes or cars wanting to continue, which they did regardless."
In addition to the fun of the event, organisers raised money which was in turn donated to local service groups, such as Taree VRA, Men's Shed, Marine Rescue, Lions Club, and Surf Lifesaving.
The gathering also provides a boost to the local economy with businesses benefitting from the weekend's influx of visitors.
For the Drag-ens and their fellow hot rodders, RattleTrap is sure to be back next year and beyond.
"Everything was great, locals were good, all the volunteer groups were well supported and involved so we had a great time," Ajay said.
"If the town will have us we'll definitely be back."
