Rain or shine - Mother's Day Classic to go ahead

Sunday's Mothers Day Classic in Taree will be on rain or no rain, according to organiser and MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle.
"The weather forecast is a bit sketchy but the prediction doesn't point to much rain at all," Mr Tickle said.
"Regardless, the walk or run is along the walking-jogging track starting from the Manning Street end, so it won't be a problem.
"A poncho ought to provide enough cover if people are concerned, but I reckon given that we are acknowledging the plight of cancer sufferers, the small discomfort of some drizzle ought not be too big an issue."
The Mother's Day Classic is the biggest donor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, having raised $44 million over the past 26 years.
In that time the five-year relative survival rate for breast cancer has increased from 84 per cent to 92 per cent.
There are more than 70,000 participants registered to participate in this nationwide event.
This is the second year for the Taree event which has seen an increase in participants.
"Last year we had 183 participants and with a week to go, so far 250 have registered for this year's event in Taree," Mr Tickle said.
Ovarian cancer research will also be supported for the first time by the classic.
The five- year survival rate for ovarian cancer is just 49 per cent with more than 1000 deaths every year throughout Australia with early detection and treatment limited.
"We really need a better outcome and that means more research is needed, so extending the research dollar support is important," Robin Penty, the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF), said.
"We're proud of the OCRF's growing impact in raising awareness and critical funding for ovarian cancer research and we can't wait to walk shoulder to shoulder in support of women's health this May."
Those who register pay a fee which supports the cause along with other donations on the day.
Registration can be done on line via the website www.mothersdayclassic.com.au/ or on the day.
The official program commences at 9.30am in front of the River Stage.
The ambassador this year is Carmel Bartlett of Hallidays Point who together with the Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, will open the event.
The final word from Alan Tickle is not to be complacent and that goes for men too when it comes to health and the need for checkups and awareness.
"Early detection is the key," he said.
The event involves a lot of pink clothing and a walk or run over a 5km or 2km course along the Taree foreshore towards the rowing club and the Bicentennial Gardens
