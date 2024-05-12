A love story - Beverley and Fred celebrate 60 years wed

Twelve months and three days - that was the time Fred Wilkes spent logging in New Guinea earning him enough money to return to Taree and marry his sweetheart, Beverly Moscatt.
Beverly's dad had put his foot down. She couldn't get married until she was 21, or they had a house. Fred's stint in New Guinea, logging timber for Japan, earned him enough to build that house.
Beverly and Fred celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family at Taree's Warana Place.
They were married at the Methodist Church in Taree on May 2, 1964. The bridal party, Ruth Highman, Bill McLeod, Dianne Baker and Beverly's brother Ron Moscatt were reunited for the 60th. Ron travelled from Hervey Bay via train and bus for the party and continued on to Sydney to spend time with his family before returning home.
Guests came from Hervey Bay in the north to Shoalhaven Heads in the south, and points in between and by all accounts, it was a wonderful gathering.
The celebrations at the Warana Place hall were catered for by Beverly and Fred's daughters, Sharon and Michelle (Shelly). Shelly has two children, Samuel and Zoe - Zoe is a cheerleader for the Newcastle Knights.
Beverly and Fred built their first house in Edinburgh Drive. Fred worked locally in the timber industry, for the likes of Norm Jones and Leo Gleeson.
They were 25 years at Edinburgh Drive, then lived in Illuka Circuit and Wootton Crescent. They are very happy at Warana Place.
Fred volunteered at Storm Village for 20 years, mainly driving buses, and Beverly volunteers there for about 15 years, as a carer. Fred also worked and volunteered at Dundaloo support services.
Beverly volunteered at the community kitchen in Taree and the Red Dove cafe at Manning Valley Uniting Church for many years. She also volunteered at the canteen at Taree West Public School and Taree High, and did the library run for people isolated in their homes.
Fred enjoys fishing in the Manning River, anywhere between Wingham and Harrington.
