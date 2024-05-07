Trainer Glen Milligan hopes to start several runners at next Taree meeting

TAREE trainer Glen Milligan spoke of the difficulties all trainers face to try to get their horses fit when the track has been hit by so much rain over the last couple of months.
After Monday's meeting was washed out, Milligan is looking ahead to the next scheduled Taree meeting on May 27 and planning to have several runners there.
But in the meantime he's looking for other suitable races for horses that were to race on Monday and that includes Courageous Queen, which has been entered for Monday's meeting at Muswellbrook.
But that track is rated a Heavy 10 at the moment as well, so any significant rain over the next few days would threaten the chances of it going ahead.
"It's a problem a lot of clubs face at the moment and it's no fault of theirs," Milligan said. "It's just the weather. The constant rain hasn't just forced meetings off, it's also made it very hard to train the horses the way you would like.
"About two weeks ago was the last time we could use our B-grass track. We've also got a cinders track and a sand track, but when we've had soaking rain over a long period it makes it hard to get a good, fast workout into them.
"It's just the way it is. You have to wait and hope for a break in the weather so you can work them faster. And if they miss gallops you might have to work them over a bit further when you do get the chance, which you don't want to have to do with some horses.
"I haven't got a treadmill, but I've got an eight-horse walker and I can adjust the speed and they trot around on it. You just have to improvise when you're faced with this sort of weather."
