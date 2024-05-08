Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Taree fire station to hold community 'open day' teach home fire safety

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taree fire station is throwing open its doors this weekend for an open day and the chance to meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep homes safe during winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.