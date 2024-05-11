Beachsafe app helps navigate surf hazards

Technology has changed the way we communicate and navigate.
Apps (applications) have produced great changes in how we contact each other - posting letters, Christmas cards and school reunions are becoming things of the past as we are now constantly connected by apps such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, LinkedIn and Messenger.
The manner in which we find our way when we travel has also been significantly changed - no longer do we refer to NRMA road maps, nor use Brisway, Sydway or Melway street directories but use dedicated satellite navigation devices (satnavs) or apps such as Sygic, Google Maps and Waze on our mobile phones.
Although the summer surf season has closed, travellers are still looking to navigate to the right beach.
Downloading the Beachsafe app, on either iOS or Android devices, enables access to the latest information about every Australian beach while on the go.
Brought to you by Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA), the Beachsafe app includes the location, weather, surf conditions and hazards plus the local facilities for all Australian beaches.
Beachsafe also provides expert advice about rip currents, flags and signs, waves, marine creatures, surf skills and more.
Although SLSA recommends swimming between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches, the end of the 2023-24 surf season has seen the withdrawal of patrols.
But those planning to attend beaches can access this Beachsafe app that offers advice to enhance safety.
Lower North Coast SLS branch lifesaving director, Nathan De Rooy, says the Beachsafe app also enables the identification of the hazard ratings of beaches as classified by Surf Life Saving Australia.
De Rooy said the Lower North Coast (LNC) branch was tasked with protecting water users along the longest stretch of coastline of any NSW SLS branch - 120 kilometres and more than 35 beaches.
He explained the hazard rating of each beach lies on a one to 10 scale.
The ratings for LNC beaches which have a surf club sees Crowdy Head being 6/10, Old Bar (6/10), Black Head (5/10), Forster Main (4/10), One Mile at Forster (6/10), and Elizabeth Beach at Pacific Palms as 4/10.
Rated 3/10 as the safest beaches along the Lower North Coast are Shelley Beach (Pacific Palms) and Boat Beach (Seal Rocks) with Burgess and McBrides beaches, both at Forster, and Red Head and another Shelley Beach, just north of Black Head, rating 4/10.
With a 7/10 rating as highly hazardous beaches are Harrington, Manning Point, Nine Mile Beach at Tuncurry, Janie's Corner at the northern end of Seven Mile Beach, plus Lighthouse Beach, Treachery Beach and Yagon Beach, all at Seal Rocks.
In general, other beaches along the Lower North Coast are rated as 6/10 which is at the top end of the moderately hazardous category.
