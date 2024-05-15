Biggest and brightest Envirofair to mark 30 years

The 30th Envirofair and Multicultural Festival will be held on Saturday June 15, showcasing all the talent and initiatives our region has to offer.
"We are planning for our biggest and brightest event yet to celebrate our 30th festival," said 2BOB Radio's event coordinator Brendan Parker.
The festival, at Taree Park, features a full day of entertainment between 9am and 3pm, for a gold coin donation.
"Of course the main focus is on the 5 Rs of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Renew and Repurpose, but we have again combined the event with a multicultural aspect to celebrate and promote the cultural diversity of our area," Brendan said.
This year's event will include environmentally themed market stalls and displays, plus the return of the popular 'Tent Talks', 2BOB's environmental speaker's tent.
There will be a variety of food stalls and informative displays, as well as live music, featuring Jack The Bread Guy, Lauryn Coulson and Patrick Hayes who all wowed the crowd at the recent youth week Beats on The Bank festival, local band Lukai making their Envirofair debut and Lorren Deborah and the Balkan Boogie Band from Sydney who both make a return to the Envirofair stage
There's also plenty to entertain the kids, with face-painting, fairy floss, dance workshops, installations and a display from Reptile Solutions.
There will be dance performances throughout the day from the Lazarka Dance Group, Sundara Tribe Belly Dancers, and the Balkan Boogiers.
"The Envirofair has grown over the years and now attracts more than 2000 attendees each year. This is a reflection on the changing attitudes towards environmentalism. We all want our children to inherit an earth worth living on," Brendan said.
The Envirofair and festival receive support from Landcare, Midcoast Council, Lazarka Dance Group, Taree Auto Group, Duraplas Tanks, Greenpatch Seeds, Taree Shed Company, Upbound Business Services and Multicultural NSW.
Interested stallholders are invited to contact 2BOB via their Facebook page, or email admin@2bobradio.org.au or ring the station on 6552 6200.
