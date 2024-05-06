Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ratz players dominate Lower North Coast women's rugby squad

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 6 2024 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING Ratz players dominate the Lower North Coast women's rugby union team to meet Mid North Coast in the representative fixture at Port Macquarie this Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.