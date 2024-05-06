Nash Atkins stars as Wingham Tigers upset Macleay at Kempsey

A LATE try to five-eighth Nash Atkins sealed Wingham's bruising 22-10 win over Macleay Valley in a tough Group Three Rugby League game played at Kempsey.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said it is the best win he's been associated with during his three season coaching tenure.
"It was unreal,'' Collins said.
"Beating them at their home ground is unbelievable. They're hard enough to beat when we're home, let alone up there.''
The Tigers led all the way and opened the scoring with a try to halfback Harry Lewis. Wingham then held a 16-10 advantage with six minutes remaining when an attempt at field goal was knocked down and the Tigers had the ball for six more tackles.
Atkins then found a gap in the defence to dart over to score.
Collins said the field was heavy.
"But it held up a lot better than I thought it would - it was much better than Wingham the week before,'' he said.
Collins said it was a physical match and both sides made errors.
"It was pretty tough,'' he said.
He added a pleasing aspect for the Tigers was the fact both Macleay's tries came from kicks.
"I thought we defended our line really well, even if we did make a few mistakes,'' he said.
Collins nominated Atkins as the best, while his right edge of Blake Fraser, Shannon Martin and Brennon Murray defended hard all match.
"It was a bit of a bash fest, with the game played mainly in the middle,'' Collins said.
Wingham went into the game without winger Ron Uhila, who withdrew on the morning of the game, while backrower Kyran Bubb was replaced early in the match after a head knock. Centre Tim Bridge has yet to play this season while he recovers from surgery to his elbow.
Collins said two under 18 forwards, Ben Guy and Jett Gilbert, were outstanding playing from the bench. Guy made his first grade debut the previous week while Gilbert was having his first run in the main game.
The Tigers have also confirmed that hard running forward Nathan Campbell has signed. Campbell was thought to be playing in the Newcastle area this season, but has agreed to terms and should be available for next Sunday's clash against Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham.
