Nash Atkins stars as Wingham Tigers upset Macleay at Kempsey

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 6 2024 - 10:35am
A LATE try to five-eighth Nash Atkins sealed Wingham's bruising 22-10 win over Macleay Valley in a tough Group Three Rugby League game played at Kempsey.

