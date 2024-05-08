Mother's Day craft projects underway

Second term has members of Craft at Old Bar busy creating items to brighten up the lives of others.
At the first meeting of the term the workshop had the ladies busy making beaded zipper pulls for inclusion in gift bags to help local women's charities celebrate Mother's Day.
This was the first attempt at beading for most participating and some lovely items were created.
At the next meeting, May 15, members are invited to crochet or knit a warm beanie for people undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Patterns will be available, if necessary. Bring soft yarn, hook or needles.
As usual, the group will be having its own small Biggest Morning Tea; please bring a plate to share and a donation if you wish. Further information is available from 0415 785 608.
Unfortunately the health and lifestyle expo that was to be held in Old Bar on May 15 has been cancelled due to the lack of participation. Perhaps more interest can be generated in coming years.
Nabiac RSL Sub-branch is hosting an interbranch darts challenge for the cup on Wednesday May 15 at Nabiac Hotel from 10am.
All sub-branch members, auxiliary and their families are encouraged to participate or just come along and support the team.
