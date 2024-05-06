Two unbeaten teams in Group 3 Rugby League

WINGHAM and Port Macquarie remain unbeaten after two rounds of Group Three Rugby League, however, the Taree City/Old Bar was postponed due to the the Jack Neal Oval in Taree being closed due to wet weather.
The Tigers defeated Macleay 22-10 at Kempsey while Port shutout Forster-Tuincurry 18-0 at Port Macquarie.
Wauchope accounted for Port City 26-6 at Wauchope.
In the minor grades at Kempsey Wingham won the league tag 46-0 over Maclay while Lake Cathie scored their first win in the under 18s when downing the Mustangs 18-4. Macleay defeated Wingham 22-8 in reserve grade.
Other results:
Port Macquarie v Forster-Tuncurry
League tag: Port Macquarie Sharks 16 Forster Tuncurry Hawks 8
Under 18s: Port Macquarie Sharks 44 Forster Tuncurry Hawks 0
Women's tackle: Port Macquarie Sharks 16 Forster Tuncurry Hawks 10
Reserve grade: Port Macquarie Sharks 22 Forster Tuncurry Hawks 12
First grade: Port Macquarie Sharks 18 Forster Tuncurry Hawks 0
Wauchope v Port City
League tag: Wauchope Blues 32 Port City Breakers 0
Under 18s: Port City Breakers 24 Wauchope Blues 14
Reserve grade: Wauchope Blues 12 Port City Breakers 0
First grade: Wauchope Blues 26 Port City Breakers 6
Round 3
Saturday: Port City v Taree City (Port Regional Stadium), Old Bar v Port Macquarie, first grade, reserve grade, league tag, Old Bar v Lake Cathie under 18s (Old Bar Reserve).
Mid North Coast women's tackle Kendall v Port Sharks (Kendall)
Sunday: Wauchope v Macleay (Wauchope), Wingham v Forster-Tuncurry (Wingham).
Bye: Port Sharks under 18s
