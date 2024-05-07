Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Plotting the steps needed to improve road network

By Staff Reporters
May 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mid Coast residents have consistently identified the need to improve our roads, mayor Claire Pontin said as she introduced the MidCoast Road Strategy, which details the condition of the road network as well as the challenges and opportunities for improving it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.