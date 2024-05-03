Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

On The Bench heads to Port Macquarie for the first time

Updated May 3 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ON The Bench went on the road to Port Macquarie this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.