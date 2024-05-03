On The Bench heads to Port Macquarie for the first time

ON The Bench went on the road to Port Macquarie this week.
Regular co-host Gary Bridge was off somewhere hitting a golf ball, so his place was capably filled by Port Macquarie News sports journalist Mardi Borg.
And we had not one, but two Port Sharks in as guests, club president Mick Dormer and first grade coach Matt Hogan.
This is the fourth season of On The Bench but the first time we've had representatives from the Hastings involved.
While the season is just one week old, the general consensus was that the Sharks, Old Bar, Macleay Valley and Wingham would make up the top four, although not necessarily in that order. Mick Dormer threw in his tip as to the side that would finish fifth.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree and returns to the usual venue next Friday. However, the team will be heading to Port regularly throughout the season.
This week's segment will appear at the regular time of 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
