Manning Hockey's Terry Launders Field to officially re-open

MANNING Hockey Association will finally exorcise the disastrous March 2021 floods when the Terry Launders Field (TLF) is officially re-opened on Saturday.
This will be in conjunction with the NSW under 14 boys championship.
The Launders field was first opened in 2000 by former Australian captain Robyn Leggatt, a product of Manning Hockey. It was the association's second turf field.
However, the hockey centre was inundated by floodwaters in 2021 and the TLF was badly damaged, making it unplayable.
The association applied for Regional Sport Facility funding that year and it was approved in 2022. Funding included $713,867 Regional Sport Facility funding and $535,000 from MidCoast Council. This was secured from a flood insurance claim.
Restoration work began in April last year and was completed in time for the NSW Women's Half State championships in July. This included the installation of a new hybrid surface and upgrading the LED lights.
Manning Hockey executive assistant, Michelle Clark, said the field is used by other sports, particularly during periods of wet weather when grounds are closed.
"We have futsal here as well as touch football, football and rugby league training. I've been overrun with requests,'' she said.
"We have our own club and representative teams training, but we try to accommodate the other sports when we can.''
Michelle explained the lighting system meets the requirement to host major fixtures, including the Hockey One League, aside from state championships. "We haven't ruled out applying to get those games here,'' she said.
The re-opening will start at 1pm, with MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin and Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson to perform the duties.
The three-day state under 14 boys championships hits off today (Friday) and will conclude on Sunday.
A total of 32 teams will contest the event in four divisions. All games will be played on the association's three turf fields. Manning will have two teams, one in the highly competitive division one and a second in division four.
