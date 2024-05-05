Milligan confident heavy home track will suit Courageous Queen

Robarge, trained by Terry Evans at Tuncurry, is another that goes into the race with very good form on heavy tracks. The six-year-old mare did not race on a heavy track in her first 24 starts, but has raced on the heavy in all four starts of her current campaign for two wins and a third. One of those wins came in a Fillies & Mares Benchmark 58 event over 1000 metres on a Heavy 8 at Taree on March 26.