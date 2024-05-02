Man arrested for alleged data breach

A man has been charged with blackmail by cybercrime squad detectives investigating an alleged data breach threatening to share the personal details of more than one million people.
On Wednesday, May 1 officers attached to State Crime Command's Cybercrime Squad were alerted to a website which had published the personal information of patrons who signed-in using their drivers' licences at specific premises across NSW.
Cybercrime Squad detectives worked closely with federal and state agencies to contain the breach and began an investigation under Strike Force Division.
Following extensive inquiries, about 4.20pm Thursday, May 2 strike force detectives executed a search warrant in Fairfield West where they arrested a 46-year-old man.
The man was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with demand with menaces intend obtain gain/cause loss.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Friday, June 12.
Club Old Bar and Bulahdelah Bowling Club were among the venues impacted.
Clubs across the Central Coast, Sydney, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley also were compromised.
