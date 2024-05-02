Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Police

Man arrested for alleged data breach

By Staff Reporters
May 3 2024 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged with blackmail by cybercrime squad detectives investigating an alleged data breach threatening to share the personal details of more than one million people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.