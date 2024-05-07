Sports grant to help Wingham archers repair 3D targets

Mountain View Archers in Wingham will use a $9226.88 grant under to repair their 3D targets.
"The funds will enable the club to continue operating as a 3D club through the next decade," secretary, treasurer and archer at Mountain View Archers, Nick Cooper said.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson visited the club at Wingham Showground the announce the grant funding, saying it will enable the club to repair their rubber 3D animal targets, which require replacing once worn out.
"These repaired targets will ensure the club's continuity with the 3D Archery Association," said said.
Nick Cooper highlighted the club's excellence, saying several members have been State champions over the years, and a number compete regularly.
"The funds will enable the club to attract more local members and stage annual tournaments at our Killawarra range," he said.
"These events attract hundreds of people to the local area, bringing all the benefits that sport tourism provides."
Mr Cooper personally finds 3D archery to be a fantastic pastime. "As the second oldest member of the club (only 71 years young), it has provided me with an excellent path in retirement to a purposeful, challenging occupation."
