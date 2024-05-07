Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sports grant to help Wingham archers repair 3D targets

By Staff Reporers
May 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mountain View Archers in Wingham will use a $9226.88 grant under to repair their 3D targets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.