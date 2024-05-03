Bulahdelah finalist in 2024 NSW top tourism town awards

BULAHDELAH has been nominated as a finalist in the small tourism towns category of the 2024 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards.
The awards showcase the value of tourism to the towns and communities across NSW and celebrate the diversity and outstanding regional destinations of our State.
In applying for the award Bulahdelah submitted a description, what you could do over a three day period and a video highlighting what the town has to offer.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be a finalist in this award program," organising committee member Dale Bradshaw said.
"We believe Bulahdelah and its surrounds are the best place in New South Wales and we want to share this with everyone."
The next step in the process is for the public to vote. Members of the public are invited to vote on their favourite NSW tourism town from now until Monday, May 13, 2024 (5pm).
Voting is open to persons aged 18 years and older and members of the public may only lodge one vote for one town in each category. Subsequent votes by the same voter will be excluded from consideration.
Winners of the 2024 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards will be announced at the 2024 Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference being held May 28 to 30 in Wagga Wagga.
To vote for Bulahdelah go to www.businessnsw.com/events/2024-nsw-top-tourism-town-awards/Bulahdelah-finalist and click on the "Public Voting Now Open" link.
This page will also tell you more about the wonderful Bulahdelah and why you should visit.
