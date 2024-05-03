Use it or lose it - Wingham Pool safe for now

With the future of Mid-Coast swimming pools safe, Councillor David West has urged members of the community to continue using these facilities.
In particular Wingham pool.
"There has been an argument about the condition of Wingham pool and the people of Wingham need to be aware that this pool is broken and it will in the near future need to be replaced," Cr West said.
Council has acknowledged the pool is in a poor condition.
A recent report revealed it leaked at the expansion joint where the pool was extended and through the gutters, which were experiencing concrete cancer.
As a result, the 56-year-old pool is nearing the end of its life.
Council also has acknowledged it has no funds to construct a new pool for Wingham.
However, it plans to write to Lyne MP David Gillespie and Myall Lakes MP Tanya Thompson seeking grant funding for concept plans, a feasibility study and the construction of a new pool for the community, the report said.
"I am very heartened to see that council is going to approach both the state and federal members to seek funding to assist this council in replacing that pool at a suitable location in the future," Cr West said.
A total of 236 people (of the town's 5395 population) responded to a recent survey undertaken by MidCoast Council.
Seven of those people talked about the lack of maintenance over past years, and some believed council should be maintaining the pool better.
Respondents called for the installation of shade or accessibility features, while two people said the location was unsuitable because of traffic noise, dust and air pollution.
Nine people asked for the pool to remain open, seven said council should find funds to keep the pool open, while four people said the $5 million to fund a new pool should be found and build now before the existing pool fails.
Through the Australian Sports Foundation, Friends of Wingham Pool has set up a page seeking $20,000 to help revitalise the ageing facility.
"The Wingham Swimming Pool has been a cornerstone of our community for over five decades. With your support, we can ensure that it continues to serve as a valuable resource for recreation, fitness, and skill development for years to come. Let's join hands to revitalise the Wingham pool and create a healthier, safer, and more vibrant community for all. Thank you for your generosity and commitment to our shared vision." the site says.
