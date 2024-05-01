Barrington Coast Doubles Pickleball tournament postponed due to wet weather

THE Barrington Coast Doubles Pickleball Tournament scheduled for this weekend at Wrigley Park, Taree, has been postponed due to wet weather.
It will now be held on June 1 and 2.
"The decision to postpone the event was made after careful consideration of the safety and convenience of all participants,'' the organisers, Hallidays Point Pickleball Club, said in a statement.
"With players travelling from great distances to compete and the unpredictable nature of the weather, the club deemed it necessary to ensure the best possible experience for everyone involved.''
"We understand the disappointment this may cause, but the safety and enjoyment of our players are our top priorities,'' club president Sheila Capperauld said.
"We believe rescheduling the tournament will allow us to provide a better experience for all players and spectators."
Mrs Capperauld, the tournament director and head referee Janet Thatcher, will coordinate the rescheduling process and ensure the new dates accommodate as best they can all participants.
For further updates and information visit Hallidays Point Pickleball Club's website or contact the club directly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.