Barrington Coast Doubles Pickleball tournament postponed due to wet weather

By Staff Reporters
May 2 2024 - 8:30am
THE Barrington Coast Doubles Pickleball Tournament scheduled for this weekend at Wrigley Park, Taree, has been postponed due to wet weather.

