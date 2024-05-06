Make a difference with a Water Wiser grant

Schools, community groups and other organisations across the Mid-Coast which are keen to bring a great water conservation or sustainability initiative to life are encouraged to apply for a Water Wiser grant.
The new grant program from MidCoast Council offers eligible organisations up to $10,000 in co-funding to undertake projects and activities that increase water conservation or sustainability through education, efficiency improvements or awareness-raising initiatives.
MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said council was excited to launch the program and hoped it would help deliver a variety of benefits across the community.
"One of the key commitments we made in our latest long-term water plan, Our Water Our Future 2050, was to improve water efficiency and resilience across the region through a range of initiatives," Mr Scott said.
"We're already doing a number of things to assist our residents and large users to save water, but this new initiative targets a diverse and influential group of users whose actions can have a really positive impact on water conservation and sustainability in the area," he said.
"We know these organisations aren't always in a position to do the things they'd like to do, so we're encouraging them to take advantage of the one-off financial contributions available through this program and make a meaningful difference."
Applications for the Water Wiser grants program are open until Sunday, June 30.
Only legally constituted community groups, industry-related organisations, local government agencies, not-for-profit organisations and incorporated groups are eligible to apply.
Applicants are encouraged to read the full guidelines for eligibility and criteria before submitting their applications.
To find out more, or to apply, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/water-wiser-grants
