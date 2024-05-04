Manning River Times
State's best women bowlers here for fours carnival

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 5 2024 - 9:30am
Forster's state representative Sarah Boddington
SOME of the state's best women bowlers, including Forster's Sarah Boddington, will be in the area for the NSW fours carnival to be conducted at various clubs in the Manning-Great Lakes next week.

