State's best women bowlers here for fours carnival

SOME of the state's best women bowlers, including Forster's Sarah Boddington, will be in the area for the NSW fours carnival to be conducted at various clubs in the Manning-Great Lakes next week.
Boddington has been a regular in the NSW team in recent years and has also played internationally.
Forster will be the host club and the semi-finals and finals will be played there on Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10. Sectional play will be decided from Monday to Wednesday.
However, with 112 players expected for the carnival, a number of other clubs in the area will also be involved during this week.
Sectional games will be played at Forster, Bulahdelah, Hallidays Point, Tuncurry Beach, Tuncurry Sporties, Pacific Palms, Club West, Taree Leagues and Club Old Bar.
Club West Women's president Lois Ruprecht said it is a great honour to be among the clubs involved in the state carnival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.