Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Two key areas where Old Bar Pirates must improve

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 3 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE generally giving his side a pass mark for the opening round performance, Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said the discipline is one of two areas that must improve when the Pirates tackle Taree City in the Group Three Rugby League match at the Jack Neal Oval..

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.