Bridge back to bolster Wingham's backs

CLASSY centre Tim Bridge could be a late inclusion in the Wingham side to meet Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League match of the round at Kempsey on Sunday.
Bridge had elbow surgery during the off-season and was expected to sit the first few weeks out. However, Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said Bridge will train this week before making a decision on whether to make himself available.
"I won't consider him unless he's 100 per cent fit,'' Collins said.
"If he's right we'll slot him into the centres, but he'll be in the 17 somewhere. He's big enough, he can play in the backrow from the bench.''
Newcomer Douzen Howato from New Guinea made his debut for the Tigers in last weekend's 32-6 win over Port City and played solidly. He partnered Matt Bridge in the centres. Collins said he will have a few headaches with selections when all his centre options are fit.
"We have a few choices this year, which is a nice change,'' he said.
Collins was at Tuncurry last Sunday to watch the Mustangs dispose of Forster.
"They're a top four side, so they'll be a test for us,'' he said.
Collins said his side's discipline will have to improve this week.
"A couple of times we dropped the ball last week and then gave away back-to-back penalties,'' he said.
"We can't do that against Macleay because they like to attack. We can't afford a turnover and then give them a penalty.''
Collins said this is a chance for the Tigers to show they are a genuine premiership contender.
