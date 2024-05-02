Tinonee Topics: Anzac services well attended

The various Anzac Day services were very well attended in Wingham and these began with the Anzac Eve Sunset service to honour the late Private Harry Summerville at Killabakh Cemetery.
John and I had planned to be attendance but after delivering the flags and other items needed, John didn't feel well so we had to give it a miss. However from what we were told it went very well and those present later gathered at The Park View, Wingham Services Club to share some further memories of Harry.
The dawn service held the following morning at Wingham Town Hall was again well attended and many thanks to those who rose early including many youngsters with their families. I was honoured to be asked to lay the first wreath on behalf of Wingham RSL Auxiliary and then followed many from the various organisations.
Returned service personnel then gathered at the Wingham Memorial Services Club for breakfast and catch up before it was time again to march (those that were able) from McCullaugh Place to the town hall for the main service.
Attendance was one of the biggest for many years and the weather was kind also. Many wreaths were laid with the service led by Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Brian Willey.
It was great to see so many school children part of the march along with the veterans and the music from the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums and two restored Army Jeeps which conveyed some more elderly veterans.
A delight was to be two young girls who sang as did the students from Wingham Primary School.
Lunch was later partaken of at the Wingham Services Club where it was a time of catch up with old friends and memories.
The Anzac commemorations concluded on Saturday last with a special service held at the Wingham Sporting Complex before the main match and this was conducted by members of the Wingham sub-branch including an address by members Del Heuke and Mick Downs supported by fellow members Jillian Oliver, Kayla Downs, president Brian Willey, John Muxlow and Geoff Smith.
I trust all students and teachers had a happy holiday break, must say Tuesday afternoon around the end of the day was a problem with the heavy downpour, lightning and thunder and the streets were awash and caused a few spots to be covered with loose gravel etc. Those on tanks and dams etc should have a good supply for the next few months.
May is with us again and for me this is a time of many family and friends birthdays. Son Andrew celebrates his on the 5th, brother-in-law Garry's day is the 4th, daughter Fiona is the 13th, my bridesmaid Margaret's special day is the 9th and a very dear friend and my former school teacher Clare has her special day on the 11th and belated birthday wishes to my cousin Helen of Forster whose birthday was on April 29.
Recently I was speaking with Geoff Rogers from the NSW Highlanders who gave me a history of the Wingham Services Club Pipes and Drums band.
The Wingham band had been operating since 1976. Unfortunately they didn't have sufficient members to be able to compete in pipe band contests. In 2008 Pipe Major Reay Edge and secretary Kay Murray suggested the band aim to compete in the 2008 World Pipe Band Championships which might attract more members.
Bands from Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums, Tamworth District Pipe Band, Armidale Pipe Band and members from Manning Valley, Port Macquarie, Blacktown, Sydney Thistle, Newcastle and Hornsby Pipe Bands came together to form the NSW Highlanders Pipe Band in 2009. Since then they have competed in Scotland, including the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow 2008, 2011 and 2014.
The band will be at a Scottish Ceilidh in Tamworth on Saturday, May 18 at the Paceway Pavilion . The NSW Highlanders pipe band will also attend the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival on Saturday, June 1 and then move on to Aberdeen Highland Games Saturday, July 6.
Hope they can achieve their goal and keep playing and providing entertainment to those who love to hear the bagpipes.
Many thanks to Geoff who provided me with the above information. Contact Geoff 0416 233 882 for further information.
