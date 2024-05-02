Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Tinonee Topics: Anzac services well attended

By Pam Muxlow
May 2 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The various Anzac Day services were very well attended in Wingham and these began with the Anzac Eve Sunset service to honour the late Private Harry Summerville at Killabakh Cemetery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.