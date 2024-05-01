Inquiries into Taree house fire continue

Investigators have renewed their calls for information after a house was destroyed by fire in Taree earlier this year.
About 1.30am on Sunday, February 18, 2024, emergency services were called to a home on Dunoon Street following reports of a fire.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze; however, the home was destroyed.
Police attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Taree Police Station on 02 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting E98369216.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.