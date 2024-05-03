Taree City Bulls should be better for the run

TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard hopes the hit out against Port Macquarie last week will lead to an improved performance against premiers Old Bar in the Group Three Rugby League game at Old Bar on Saturday.
The Bulls turned in a gritty, if error-riddled effort against the Sharks, losing 16-4.
"We only had one trial game this year and a few of the boys missed that, so we were a bit rusty,'' Hazard said.
"So I'm hoping that run will put us in good stead for this weekend.''
However, he knows the Pirates will be the ultimate test for his side.
"It's going to be big,'' he said.
"It would be great to come away with a win, especially after being beaten by Port. No one wants to lose the first two games of the season.
"They have strong ball runners, particularly in the outside backs and we'll need to be better than last week.
"I know they've lost a few players from last year, but they've gained some good ones as well.''
The Bulls have two injury concerns from last week.
Five-eighth Jake Hazard was battling a hamstring strain while hooker Toby De Stefano was replaced after damaging his shoulder.
De Stefano is causing the main concern.
"Hopefully it's just a stinger and he'll be right,'' Hazard said.
Hazard is expecting it will be a physical contest. Taree's three best against the Sharks were all forwards - Harry Wallis, Nick Beacham and Nathan Napier. Napier will be playing against his team mates from last season.
