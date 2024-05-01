The importance of community planning and awareness in weather emergencies

Participants at the Help Nation launch EmergencyRedi™ workshop learn about their local risks and how to create an emergency plan. Photo supplied.

Storms, bushfires and floods are just a few of the extreme weather events the country has experienced more of in the past few years, led by a changing climate.



Locals of our community are no stranger to weather emergencies, like the day the Manning River broke its banks at Taree.

The weather is changing and so should we.



As these events become more severe in their impact, we require better preparation in our communities.

According to NRMA Insurance, despite high concern about bushfires and grass fires over spring and summer, only 23% of Australians took steps to protect and prepare their home for bushfire or grassfire risk in the past six months.



Meanwhile, just 27% knew what they would do if a fire threatened their home.

With greater community awareness in weather emergencies, Australia can be better prepared for the impact of climate change.



That includes properly researched emergency plans, leveraging of technology and social media to stay informed so that efficient responses can be formulated for harm reduction.



According to NRMA Insurance, who has begun rolling out Help Nation, locals need to know and prepare for local risk.



Included in this is how to prepare your home, make a plan, check your cover and access tools such as creating an emergency kit.

Understanding weather emergencies

Across Australia, various types of weather emergencies threaten local communities and their well-being.



Being aware of these types of weather events and understanding their impact can be beneficial to creating relevant and effective emergency plans.



Particularly in the case of rural communities that do not always have easy access to equipment, aid agencies, or supplies in the wake of these emergencies.

Weather emergencies that are common around Australia include:

Storms: Lightning from these storms can cause sparks to catch fire in rural areas or forests, creating bushfires. Wild winds can cause damage to buildings, especially when trees and other objects are lifted and blown around. Excessive amounts of rainfall from these storms can also cause flooding.

Floods: Excessive rainfall can cause rivers or dams to burst and overflow, flooding the surrounding areas. This can include communities, who may find their homes damaged by the water and unlivable for some time.

Bushfires: The hot and dry points of summer can lead sparks to catch alight, causing raging bushfires to spread. These fires can decimate important farmlands and homes alike, leaving many families struggling to recover their livelihoods.

Being aware of your community's likelihood of facing certain weather emergencies can help you prepare for evacuation or relief efforts.



However, while this can help you and your family personally, the best results are achieved when the whole community works together to prepare.

Role of community in weather preparedness

Uniting over a common goal, such as preparing for weather emergencies, can be an effective means of succeeding over attempting it individually.



Bringing residents, government officials, and relevant organisations together to find and implement solutions in the case of a weather emergency offers benefits such as:

Pooling resources and knowledge for optimal allocation in the case of an emergency.

Enhancing the effectiveness of evacuation efforts, in turn maximising the impact of limited resources.

Raising awareness about weather emergencies, with education efforts empowering individuals to be proactive about their safety.

Sharing unique skills and expertise with others in the community, paving the way for innovative solutions.

Collective decision-making processes that consider all interests and concerns, allowing for the development of inclusive strategies that aid all community members.

This research comes from NRMA Insurance, whose Help Nation services are working to better educate Australians on how they can protect themselves and their families.

It is the hope that, with the availability and easy accessibility of these services, Australians will begin working together to preserve their future in the face of weather emergencies.

Building a weather-resilient community

There are many ways to begin building a weather-resilient community, with the most effective strategies being those you have adapted for your community's specific needs.



Overall, however, you can build this resilience by:

Identifying vulnerable infrastructure for needed improvements ahead of emergencies, using collective local knowledge and needs.

Creating collaborative networks between residents, HGOs, community-based organisations, and emergency services. This enables the exchange of resources, information, and expertise before, during, and after weather emergencies.

Designing and implementing early weather warning systems to reduce response time. With timely and accurate information dispersal, more lives can be saved and damage prevented.

Incorporating training and capacity-building initiatives within communities can expand upon their ability to both respond and recover from severe weather events. This can be in the form of disaster response exercises, first aid training, or even educational seminars on sustainable practices.

Every community's needs, knowledge, resources, and potential weather threats are all unique.



Thus, the means of building a weather-resilient community must also be unique to ensure all of the resident's needs are met and their safety is put first when it comes time to roll out the emergency response plan.

Creating and implementing a community emergency plan

Creating and implementing a community emergency plan is one of the most effective means of responding to extreme weather events.



Without proper preparation, these can lead to loss of power across crucial community buildings, such as hospitals, schools and homes.



While backup power may be set up, the loss of main power sources can make it difficult for emergency services to offer aid and families to recover.

Identifying risks to the community and the well-being of its residents is one of the first steps towards creating an effective community emergency response.



This can be done through researching the community's location, history of weather emergencies, and vulnerable areas in the surroundings.



You can also reach out to relevant weather or sustainability organisations to learn more about potential hazards, their impact on the community, and how to manage their effects.

Other necessary areas to consider when making a community emergency plan include:

Establishing an emergency planning group that combines residents, government agencies and emergency organisations.

Create phases of response and prevention before, during, and after a weather emergency.

Deciding what individuals or groups will be responsible for steps during the emergency and their possible timeframe for completing the actions.

Identify possible and necessary resources, as well as how they will be organised in the case of a weather event.

Educate and promote action within the community.

Through collaboration, communities can ensure that their emergency plan is maintained and relevant to the ever-changing climate.



It also guarantees that residents are fully prepared in the case of a weather event actually occurring, protecting their lives and homes.

Leveraging technology and social media

The recent advancements in technology have resulted in the revolutionising of weather emergency early warning systems and responses.



By incorporating technology and social media alike into community emergency plans, residents and related organisations can be given the necessary tools to predict and mitigate risks.

Some technological advancements in disseminating weather warnings and organising community responses include:

Using weather monitoring systems to track weather patterns and threats in real time. Giving residents and authorities access to this information creates a strong basis for collaborative decision-making efforts regarding evacuation, emergency assistance and resource allocation.

Bringing on climate modelling tools also provides communities with the chance to predict the long-term impacts of specific weather events, leading them towards sustainable adaptable strategies.

Creating mobile applications for residents to download provides a convenient platform to relay crucial information leading up to and during extreme weather events. This can be in the form of displaying evacuation routes, delivering emergency alerts, or even showcasing weather updates as they arrive. This allows residents to stay informed and ready for any emergency.

There is a lot to consider when it comes to preparing and implementing community-led emergency responses concerning extreme weather events.



However, the importance of community awareness is undeniable, as it allows residents, authorities, and organisations alike to work together effectively to mitigate the harm caused by these events.

