Brent's now cool and calm on the course

STARTING a family proved to be a positive for Brent Yarnold in his quest to win his first Taree golf championship.
By his own admission, Yarnold, now 36, was once an angry young man on the golf course. He threw tantrums and sticks when things went wrong.
However, he had a break from the game when he became a dad. And that's done the trick, he said.
"I've only just come back to golf and I have a better mindset now,'' he explained.
"I'm more interested in having a good time and I don't worry so much about the score. I've been playing well in the past year as a result.''
Yarnold claimed the championship by three strokes, finishing with a four round tally of 297. He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.
Yarnold broke Matt Walz's recent stranglehold on the title. He was in second place to Walz following the first round but it was a third round 71 that saw him take the lead. On a wet course it was considered an exceptional score.
"That gave me a three shot lead,'' Yarnold said.
"Nath Dorahy, the club professional, told me that was a phenomenal score in those conditions,'' he said.
However, he said he was nervous going into Saturday's last 18 holes, even with the three shot buffer.
"I asked Matty on the eighth hole if he got nervous when people just expected him to win,'' he said.
"Mat said 'always.' "
However, on the ninth Yarnold thought his championship was over. He had a nine and the end looked nigh.
"I text my wife, Jessica, and told her I'd blown my only real chance to win the championship.''
He was wrong. Yarnold recovered from there to go three under on the back nine.
"I rang Jessica after we'd marked the cards and told her. I said 'I'm trying not to cry... I've just won.' "
Yarnold concedes he probably wasn't mentioned too regularly among the main chances going into the event, even if his handicap is 1.8
"Matty is always the favourite, I mean, he plays off plus 2. But I gave myself a chance.''
Yarnold started playing golf as a junior at Taree.
He said until this year he'd never been in the hunt for the club title.
Yarnold was also a member of the Taree division one pennants side. Taree and Forster met in the last round and they were co-leaders. However, they played a draw and Wauchope overhauled them both to claim the flag. Yarnold said the team is determined to right that wrong in 2025.
"As (number one pennant team manager) Tony Lewis said, the depth of talent at Taree is getting better and better,'' he said.
He was also a tennis player when he was younger, playing at regional and state level.
"But I much prefer the golf now,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.