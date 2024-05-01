Manning River Times
Survive your next ride with free motorcycling workshops

By Staff Reporters
May 1 2024 - 5:00pm
MidCoast Council is again combining with Port Stephens, Cessnock, Maitland and Central Coast councils to present a series of free motorcycling safety workshops across weekends in May and June.

