Survive your next ride with free motorcycling workshops

MidCoast Council is again combining with Port Stephens, Cessnock, Maitland and Central Coast councils to present a series of free motorcycling safety workshops across weekends in May and June.
The workshops are presented by Survive the Ride Association of NSW's Dave Tynan and are suitable for new and experienced motorcyclists. The Manning event will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 10am to 2pm at MidCoast Council Administration and Customer Service Centre, 2 Biripi Way.
The Centre for Road Safety statistics for the 2018-2022 period show that motorcyclists in the Hunter region were involved in 11 per cent of crashes, with the 50-59 year age group most at risk.
The workshops enable motorcyclists to collaborate on decision making techniques and adjustments to riding habits that make a difference to personal safety.
Focus areas include lane positioning, speed management and riding posture to allow appropriate action in the face of hazards or potential problems.
"We focus on the little decisions we all make on the road and how slight changes can result in a much more enjoyable and safer ride," Mr Tynan said.
If you're new to riding, an experienced rider, or getting back on your motorbike after a break, the upcoming workshops provide a wonderful opportunity to refresh your knowledge of managing risks on the road and to contribute to creating a safer community of local riders.
To register for one of the three workshops please visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CWSQQ9J
For more information, contact MidCoast Council's road safety officer on 7955 7777.
These events are funded under the Local Government Road Safety Program by Transport for NSW, which is committed to the local promotion of road safety and the reduction of crashes on our roads.
