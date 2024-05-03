Taree apprentice working on $3.1 billion M6 project

A Taree TAFE NSW student currently working as an apprentice on Transport for NSW's $3.1 billion M6 Stage 1 project is encouraging school leavers to consider engineering and steel fabrication as a rewarding career pathway.
The M6 Stage 1 project will link southern Sydney to the wider motorway network by connecting President Avenue at Kogarah to the M8 at Arncliffe via four-kilometre twin tunnels.
Twenty year old Cooper Wynbergen, is studying a Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade at TAFE NSW Taree, while working on the M6 Stage 1 project for CBP Contractors.
He says if school leavers are interested in good pay and job security, they should explore the apprentice options in this space.
"I am really enjoying the work - it's incredibly stimulating, I'm being paid more than I expected at this stage in my career, and with more projects like this planned, the job security is another benefit," he said.
"Working in this industry has given me a head start, allowing me to build my skills and set myself up for my future."
By choosing the flexible delivery option, Cooper can live and work in Sydney, while completing his study in blocks.
"My training at TAFE NSW is helping me to develop and perfect the skills I need to succeed in this industry - and my teachers are really supportive, ensuring I can work on this amazing project in Sydney and complete my study at the same time," he said.
Metal fabricators and welders are listed as under a national shortage on the 2023 Skills Priority List, with peak body Weld Australia saying Australia needs 70,000 more welders by 2030.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.