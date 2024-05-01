Wingham Beef Week 2024: A celebration of youth in our beef industry

Wingham Beef Week is back in 2024 for the 37th year, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
Wingham Beef Week brings together school students, commercial and hobby beef producers, young beef cattle enthusiasts and beef industry experts from all sectors of the production process, for a week of education, competition and interaction.
Running from May 13-17, beef week offers students across the local district and further afield a range of activities and events highlighting the importance of the beef industry. This includes a led and unled steer, paraders, heifer and carcase competition.
The education afternoon on Wednesday, May 15 will provide a range of speakers showcasing career pathways in the industry and practical beef breeding essentials.
"More than 250 head of cattle have been entered for the event this year," president Joshua Gilbert said.
"This is the highest number we've seen, and we're thrilled with the support for our event.
"This year promises to be our biggest year, with a record number of entries and a large cohort of school students, both local and interstate, who have entered the many competitions on offer."
Dave and Karen Webeck from Sunnyside Gloucester have provided 13 steers for the School Steer Challenge, encouraging schools to focus on animal nutrition to compare the steers at the event.
"A very special thanks to NH Foods and Wingham Beef Exports for their continued support of this year's event," Joshua said. "They provide students with access to the facility to receive a full paddock-to-plate experience. We also welcome MidCoast Council as a sponsor for this year's event.
"We are pleased to continue providing this much-anticipated event for the local community. Nowhere else can students tour a working facility to see a full production line."
The Wingham Beef Week Committee is excited to welcome visitors from near and far to this year's event.
For more information about Wingham Beef Week 2024, including a full schedule of events, visit the event website at www.winghambeefweek.com.au.
