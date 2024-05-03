Council about to begin 'community conversations'

This month councillors and senior staff start our Community Conversations program, which will see us visit 15 locations across the Mid Coast.
I invite all members of the community to come along and here from us about the projects and initiatives we have planned over the coming 12 months.
We will be talking about the work we are doing on our long-term financial sustainability and the action plan that will guide us and the introduction of a single Local Environment Plan for the MidCoast.
We will also be providing information on projects that are underway in various communities, along with discussing our plans for the 2024-25 financial year.
For information on where we will be near you, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/conversations
During this month we will be starting several important consultations with our community.
The first of these is our community strategic plan, which sets the direction for our community for the next 10 years.
We review our plan every four years to ensure when our new councillors come on board after a local government election, there is a clear direction from the community on what is important to you.
The plan is a high-level vision for the region that captures all of our aspirations and is implemented in a range of different ways.
For those aspects that are the responsibility of council to deliver, we take a lead from the Community Strategic Plan aspirations and outline what we can do towards those aspirations in our annual plan. It also supports us to have conversations with other service providers about what is important to our region.
The second is our draft MidCoast Local Environmental Plan, which we will be seeking feedback on through late April through to July.
A Local Environmental Plan (LEP) provides the planning controls and framework that guides development in the MidCoast.
Currently we have three Local Environmental Plans (from the former council areas) that have different approaches resulting in an inconsistent planning framework across the MidCoast.
Having one MidCoast LEP will provide a consistent direction on how development in the MidCoast will occur.
It will provide more certainty for the community and the development industry and will achieve good planning outcomes.
I encourage the community to find out more about these projects and provide feedback where appropriate.
