Killabakh high tea to raise fund for Cancer Council

George Hoad AM will be hosting a fundraising high tea on Tuesday, May 21 starting at 10am at Killabakh Hall and everyone is invited.
Enjoy a bottomless cup of tea or coffee, sandwiches, homemade scones and an amazing array of tasty delights made by family and friends. There will also be lucky door prizes and a monster raffle with prizes generously donated by local business houses.
The event is part of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and all proceeds from the day will be supporting the Cancer Council.
"The lives of many of my friends and neighbours have been impacted by the cancer diagnosis of a loved one," event organiser George said.
"My own family was rocked by the news of my sister Mary's diagnosis of advanced ovarian cancer in October 2020.
"Following surgery and four months of chemo therapy, commencing in January 2021, Mary started two years of anti-cancer medication which, although very unpleasant, she pushed on to the end.
"She endured further surgery in September 2023 at Newcastle's Mater Hospital and is currently doing well.
"Mary has nothing but praise for the dedicated medical staff who have cared for her throughout her journey, particularly those working at the Manning Base Oncology Unit."
The Cancer Council is Australia's leading cancer charity, and the only Australian charity working across every aspect of every cancer. Over the past 30 years, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea has raised more than $200 million for the Cancer Council's life-saving research, prevention and support programs.
"Although I have organised numerous fundraising events over the years, I'm proud to be co-ordinating my first Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event for the Cancer Council. This fundraising event is dedicated to my sister Mary and everyone who is battling and surviving cancer," George said.
Cost is only $10 for a delicious morning tea and bookings would be appreciated for catering purposes. Email George on ghoad@internode.on.net or phone 0437 887 020. If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donation, go to www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/georgehoad
Killabakh Hall is located at 1672 Comboyne Road, Killabakh,16km from Wingham.
