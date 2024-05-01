Big crowd on hand for official naming of grandstand

WINGHAM Rugby League Club treasurer Craig Martin's prediction in last Friday's Times that a bumper crowd would be on hand for the official naming of the refurbished grandstand at the Regional Bank Australia was correct.
The ground, until this year known as the Wingham Sporting Complex, was opened in 1977. Work on upgrading the stand started three years ago and is part of an estimated $1.5 million improvement to the facility. Wingham's committee decided during the off-season to give the grandstand a name.
Mr Martin explained during the official naming that a number of options were considered. However, in the end the decision to honour two club greats, Allan Skinner and Jake Kennett, was unanimous, Mr Martin describing them as 'Wingham icons.'
Mr Skinner and Mr Kennett formed the front row combination for the Tigers for more than a decade in the 1950s and 60s. Both are life members and also Group Three hall of famers.
This was largely kept secret, although Mr Martin said the club ensured both had family members on hand for the announcement, which was held during the opening round of the Group Three season, where Wingham hosted Port City.
Mr Skinner, whose association with the Tigers stretches back more than half a century, was emotional when the stand's name was unveiled.
"Where's my mate,'' he said, looking for Mr Kennett, who was sitting in the stand.
In response, Mr Skinner said he has enjoyed many proud moments with the Tigers, who he said were his 'second family.'
"But today tops the lot,'' he said.
Mr Martin said the gate for the day was $3380, but he added the figure is deceptive as club sponsors and Old Boys members were admitted free.
Canteen takings were a hefty $7743 and the bar returns $7529. The sale of doubles realised $1352 for an overall total of $20,004.
"We also have the takings from the cafe to add,'' Mr Martin said.
"That's an amazing result, no one does it like we do.''
It was a successful day for the Tigers on the field, with the first grade opening the year with a 32-6 win over Port City.
