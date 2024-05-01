Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

Big crowd on hand for official naming of grandstand

By Mick McDonald
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM Rugby League Club treasurer Craig Martin's prediction in last Friday's Times that a bumper crowd would be on hand for the official naming of the refurbished grandstand at the Regional Bank Australia was correct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.