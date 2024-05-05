Afternoon tea to aid Manning Valley Can Assist

Manning Valley Can Assist held a country afternoon tea ahead of Mother's Day to raise much needed funds.
There were several competitions for tea towels - the most loved and used tea towel, the prettiest tea towel and a section for travel tea towels - local and overseas.
The event, at St Mary's Hall in Taree, raised money for the important work Can Assist does in helping local people battling cancer.
Recently the Manning River Times reported a double whammy of an increase in the number of people being diagnosed with cancer and the rising cost of living putting pressure on everyone was causing Manning Valley Can Assist to be "bombed" with requests for help.
The impact of this meant the charity, which helps rural cancer patients in the Mid-Coast with financial assistance while they are undergoing treatment, had had to scale down what help they can give.
