Smoothy's cracking goal highlights Wingham's win over Tigers

WINGHAM maintained their Manning C-grade men's hockey competition lead with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Tigers.
A highlight of the game was a cracking goal scored by Ryan Smoothy. It was another comprehensive display by Wingham and shows they'll be the side to beat for higher honours this year.
Tigers, currently running second, tried hard, with Troy Lewis their best. Rusty Watson, 13, turned in a polished performance in goals in just his second appearance in the men's competition.
Meanwhile, Manning Hockey will host the NSW under 14 boy's championships from Friday, May 10 until Sunday, May 12.
No club hockey will be played due to the championships, with teams rostered to help with the running of the event.
Manning will field two sides in the championship, coached by Lara Watts and Brooke Sheldon.
Manning girls will also play in the state under 14 championships in Wagga this month. Chloe Neal will be the coach.
