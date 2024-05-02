Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

Smoothy's cracking goal highlights Wingham's win over Tigers

By Mick McDonald
May 2 2024 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM maintained their Manning C-grade men's hockey competition lead with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Tigers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.