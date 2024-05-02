Gala day success but Group 3 Junior League kickoff under a cloud

GROUP Three Junior Rugby League's season is due to kickoff on Friday night (May 3) and Saturday, however, rain this week has put the opening rounds under a cloud.
Girl's league tag games are scheduled for Friday night with the remaining grades on Saturday. Group Three JRL takes in clubs from Gloucester to Port Macquarie.
Five rounds were set to be played before the June long weekend.
Semi-finals will start the weekend of August 9 to 11 with the grand finals to be held from August 30 to September 1.
Rain caused the league tag and under 10 to 16 grades tackle gala days to be postponed until last weekend. League tag games were played at Old Bar on Friday night, with the other grades at Taree Recreation Ground on Saturday.
Group Three JRL president Warren Blissett said both were successful.
"We need a bit of luck with the weather now so we can get our competitions underway,'' he said.
